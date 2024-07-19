Leicester open talks to sign AC Milan standout star

Leicester City have had a difficult start to life in the Premier League.

After winning promotion to the top flight of England, they lost two key figures to Premier League giants Chelsea.

Manager Enzo Maresca left the club to join the Blues as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement while midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joined his manager at Stamford Bridge to start a new challenge in his career.

The Foxes have signed Caleb Okoli and Bobby De Cordova-Reid in exciting moves ahead of the new season.

However, they could now sign a player from a Champions League club to add more quality to their squad.

Gianluigi Longari of Football Italia reports that talks about signing Alexis Saelemaekers from AC Milan this summer have now begun at Leicester City.

‼️ #Milan La prima proposta è già arrivata ai rossoneri da parte del Leicester #LCFC per arrivare a #Saelemaekers. Al momento non c’è ancora un accordo ma la trattativa è in corso. https://t.co/3qKQlt73Za — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) July 16, 2024

The two clubs have still not reached an agreement to transfer the Belgian player from Italy to England.

Leicester City need creativity in the midfield

After the departure of Dewsbury-Hall to join Chelsea, the newly-promoted Premier League club need a creative midfield player who can assist the attackers in scoring goals.

While it is highly unlikely that the AC Milan player will match the output that Dewsbury-Hall had last season, he is still good enough to impress at the club and become a part of Steve Cooper’s team.

Leicester City are making moves in the market to avoid relegation and they are expected to bring more players to the club to retain their position as a Premier League team.