Chelsea ready to let 20-year-old talent leave with Premier League and Bundesliga clubs waiting

Chelsea are expected to send 20-year-old talent Lesley Ugochukwu on loan this summer as the West London club want the midfielder to gain valuable first-team experience to develop his skills.

The Premier League giants are planning the French star’s future and are hoping to send the youngster on loan for the 2024/25 campaign, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist states that Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are showing concrete interest in Ugochukwu but fails to name any club in particular. Chelsea would ideally like to get the 20-year-old minutes in the English top flight as that would serve him best for a future at Stamford Bridge.

The French talent was given opportunities by Mauricio Pochettino last season as the midfielder featured in 15 matches for the Blues. However, Ugochukwu only received 567 minutes of action across all competions.

A big reason for this was injury issues experienced by the Chelsea star as a hamstring problem caused him to miss the majority of the campaign.

Nevertheless, it was clear that Pochettino saw something in Ugochukwu and the West London club want to ensure that he is developed correctly as the French midfielder has the potential to be a future star.

Who is Chelsea talent Lesley Ugochukwu?

Ugochukwu came through the academy at Rennes but was signed by Chelsea last summer as part of a €27m deal. The 20-year-old penned a seven-year deal with the Premier League side, which keeps him at Stamford Bridge until 2030 and is expected to have a huge future.

The French star made 47 Ligue 1 appearances before moving to West London and this shows how much faith the French club had in the youngster.

This season is a big one for the 20-year-old as he looks to gain valuable experience to further his Chelsea career. It remains to be seen who submits a proposal for the midfielder but the Blues will hope it is a team in the Premier League that can offer him plenty of minutes.