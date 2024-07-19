Liverpool ready to part ways with 25-year-old who has admitted to be open to Anfield exit

Liverpool will consider any offers that arrive this summer for Caoimhin Kelleher as the goalkeeper desires to be a starting goalkeeper this season.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Merseyside club are open to selling some of their fringe players to create space and funds for new signings.

Kelleher is one option for the Reds as the 25-year-old has just two years remaining on his current deal at Anfield and has admitted that he is ready to become a starting goalkeeper after an impressive 2023/24 campaign.

“I feel like I’ve done my years as a number two. The ambition now is to be a number one. I am ready and capable,” the Reds shot-stopper previously said via the Irish Mirror.

Last season was the Irishman’s best in a Liverpool shirt as he made 26 appearances in all competitions, including 14 consecutive games, while regular number-one Alisson was sidelined with an injury.

The only thing hampering a potential move is the lack of options for Arne Slot at Anfield as the departure of Adrian has left the Premier League giants short in the goalkeeper position.

Caoimhin Kelleher needs to leave Liverpool to further his career

Kelleher has been with Liverpool his entire career and has only stayed for this long due to Jurgen Klopp’s love of the player.

With the German coach now gone, that is another reason why Kelleher should leave the Reds, and he has recently been advised to do so by new Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson.

When asked if the goalkeeper needs to leave Liverpool this summer, Hallgrímsson said via the Irish Mirror: “Of course, especially when he showed everyone that he can play at the highest level.

“It would be a shame if he’s not playing regularly after he has already shown everyone how good he is, the level he played at.”

This summer is a huge one for Kelleher’s future and it is one that could define the rest of the Irishman’s career as he contemplates an Anfield exit.