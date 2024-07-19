Liverpool receive major boost to sign world class winger for just £46m

Liverpool are looking to sign a wide attacker this summer and they have identified their transfer target.

New manager Arne Slot is ready to make his first signing of the summer transfer window after taking charge of the club.

The Reds have seen their Premier League rivals make moves in the transfer market this summer but they have waited patiently to identify their targets.

Liverpool have now been given a major boost to sign Euro 2024 star who scored in the final for Spain and helped them win the tournament.

According to Marca, Liverpool are eager to sign Nico Williams, who performed brilliantly for Athletic Bilbao last season.

The Merseyside team have been tracking the Spaniard recently, and there have even been suggestions that the Reds intend to raid the Spanish team in an attempt to sign him.

At the beginning of the year, Williams’ contract with Bilbao was extended until 2027, as the Basque team sought to safeguard themselves in the event of interest from clubs in the services of their player.

His new contract does, however, reportedly include a release clause of €55 million (£46m), which Liverpool can afford to pay.

The Merseyside club face tough competition from Barcelona to sign the Spanish star.

The 22-year-old is a top target for the La Liga giants, who hope to re-establish his incredible international combination with Lamine Yamal.

For Spain, Williams and Yamal have forged a strong relationship and Barca now want to reunite them at club level this summer.

Liverpool should waste no time in making a move

The player has shown he is a pure winger who likes to take on his man and create opportunities for others as well as finish off chances.

Williams would be an ideal signing for the Liverpool attack and for the price tag that he is available for, he would be a bargain in the current market.

He showed his quality for Athletic Bilbao last season as well as Spain this summer in the European Championship.