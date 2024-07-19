The reason why Liverpool lost the race against Man United to sign Leny Yoro

Manchester United have beaten Real Madrid and Liverpool to complete the signing of defender Leny Yoro from Lille.

The young centre-back has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Dubbed as the best young defensive prospect in world football at the moment, teams were battling hard to sign him but it was Man United who won the race to sign him in the end.

He becomes the second signing made by Man United in the summer transfer window after the Red Devils earlier signed striker Joshua Zikrzee from Bologna.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool decided against making a serious attempt to sign Yoro as they believed that he was heading to Real Madrid.

It was widely reported that the player prefers a move to the Champions League winners over all other clubs.

His move to the La Liga giants could not materialise as the finances did not make sense for Real Madrid.

They offered a small transfer fee to Lille as they felt the player should not be expensive considering he will be a free agent next summer.

Man United showed their financial muscle against Real Madrid and managed to sign the defender that they desperately needed.

Man United showed Liverpool how to beat Real Madrid

It is not usually easy to compete with Real Madrid on the pitch or in the transfer market.

That could be the reason why Liverpool decided not to make a genuine attempt to sign the defender as they were thinking he is heading to the Santiago Bernabeu anyway.

However, the Red Devils showed if you make the right offer and present the right project to the player, a deal can be done no matter how unrealistic it may seem at some stage.

Liverpool would now have to switch their focus to other targets to strengthen their defense.

The Reds have been paired with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the media but it remains to be seen if they are willing to make a move for the England international.