Man United legend was drafted in by the club to help them sign defender Leny Yoro

Manchester United have officially completed the signing of 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille.

The Red Devils beat competition from Real Madrid to complete the signing of young French defender.

The Champions League winners were keen on signing the Ligue 1 defender but Man United offered a better financial package to Lille and eventually won the race to sign the player.

However, the Red Devils needed help from one of their legends to complete the signing of the highly-rated defender.

According to The Athletic, the defender’s recruitment was made possible in large part by the arrival of new chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, technical director Jason Wilcox, and director of player negotiations Matt Hargreaves.

But the club still had to use the services of former defender Rio Ferdinand in order to convince Yoro to join Man United this summer.

After announcing the signing of Yoro yesterday, the Red Devils shared a video message from the legendary defender for their new signing.

“Leny! Leny! Leny! How are you doing, bro? Listen, congratulations. Welcome to Manchester United, man. I wish you all the best,” Ferdinand said.

“I know you’re going to work hard, and that’s the secret, man. Work hard, work hard, work, work, work, work on all the parts of your game.

“You’ve got all the potential, you’ve got all the tools, man, you’ve got everything there, ready to rock and roll to make a big impact at this club.

“It’s the best club in the world, it’s a beautiful place to be. Go and enjoy yourself, man, alright? I’ll see you soon, and let’s go! Let’s go! Leny! Leny! Leny! Leny!”

Man United have made a statement by signing the French defender

Yoro becomes Man United’s second summer signing after they signed striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

The new co-owner of the club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is determined to back the club financially in the market for new recruits so that he can help manager Erik ten Hag in challenging for the biggest trophies next season.

The Red Devils have sent a statement to their Premier League rivals with the two signings.

More players are expected to arrive soon to Old Trafford with the club looking for another defender and a midfielder ahead of the new season.