Man United attacker Marcus Rashford issued driving ban and fined for speeding

According to Sky Sports, Marcus Rashford was caught speeding at 104 mph in his £560,000 Rolls Royce and has since been banned from driving.

The 26-year-old Manchester United striker was apprehended by undercover police while operating the 564-hp Cullinan Blue Shadow on the M60 freeway.

The Man United attacker has been fined £1,666, given a six-month disqualification, ordered to pay £120 in court costs, and imposed a £66 surcharge, according to HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

The football player had crashed another of his Rolls Royce vehicles just a few months before the December offense.

Rashford admitted to the policeman who pulled him over that he was speeding because a car had been following him at a set of lights, as per METRO.

If the player believed he was being followed, the policeman advised him to contact 999.

Rashford, however, said, “It happens all the time and he would be calling us every day.”

The Man United attacker has made it a habit of himself to get involved in controversies off the pitch.

Last season, he was dropped from the team by Man United manager Erik ten Hag for not turning up to training and going for a party in Ireland.

Man United star has had a difficult time recently

The attacker has struggled in the last twelve months of his career as along with off the pitch controversies, he has not only lost his goal scoring form but also lost his place in the England team.

He missed out on a spot for the Euros this summer and without him, England performed well and reached the final of the tournament.

Rashford would be hoping to put all the noise behind him now and focus on the new season which promises to be an exciting one for Man United following the arrival of new signings Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.