Man United closing in on Euro 2024 star having left European giants, Liverpool never interested

Man United are closing in on the free transfer of France international Adrien Rabiot having left Juventus at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old departed the Serie A giants after five seasons and was believed to be hoping for a move to the Premier League. That looks like it is about to become a reality for the midfielder as French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin reports that Rabiot is getting close to joining Man United.

Erik ten Hag is looking to add a new midfielder to his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the future of Casemiro at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

The journalist states that Liverpool also held discussions for the France international but the former Juve star preferred Man United.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele counters this information by stating that the Reds were never interested in Rabiot this summer and will not be signing the 29-year-old despite links to the player in recent weeks.

This leaves Man United with a free run at his signing and it looks like it could be a deal that is done soon.

What will Adrien Rabiot bring to Man United?

Should Man United sign Rabiot, Ten Hag will likely use the French international in one of the holding roles in his 4-2-3-1 formation alongside Kobbie Mainoo, should the Dutch coach stick with that formation for the new season.

The 29-year-old will be used for his physical abilities off of the ball and his tidy midfield play on it. The midfielder is a good short passer and connects play effectively for his teammates. The French man can also be used to make runs forward and often likes to move around the pitch and not stick to one position.

Rabiot is nothing exceptional as a player but is a good signing as a free agent.

The 29-year-old was trusted a lot by Didier Deschamps at Euro 2024, keeping some top players such as Eduardo Camavinga out of the team as France reached the semi-finals in Germany.

His signing also saves money for other transfers as Man United continue to add players to the squad of Ten Hag ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.