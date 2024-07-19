Newcastle contact Chelsea over 22-year-old winger having missed out on Michael Olise

Eddie Howe is keen to add a right-winger to his Newcastle squad ahead of the new season and the Magpies have made contact with Chelsea over a move for Noni Madueke.

The Englishman impressed at Stamford Bridge last season as Mauricio Pochettino put a lot of faith into the 22-year-old to play on the right wing. Madueke featured in 34 games for the Blues, producing eight goals and three assists.

This has caught the attention of Newcastle and according to Football Insider, the Tyneside club view the Chelsea star as a realistic target ahead of the new season having missed out on Michael Olise.

The French winger was high on the Magpies’ list, however, the 22-year-old opted to leave Crystal Palace to join German giants Bayern Munich.

That has left Howe to look elsewhere and in addition to Madueke, the report states that Newcastle also have an eye on West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville. The Dutch winger would be the most attainable of the three this summer, but it remains to be seen if the Magpies can get a deal done for the Chelsea star.

No formal talks have begun for Madueke at this stage, following Newcastle’s approach to enquire about the winger’s availability.

Newcastle will find it hard to sign Chelsea’s Noni Madueke

Given his importance to Pochettimo last season, Newcastle will find it hard to sign Madueke as Chelsea will not let him go easily.

The 22-year-old has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2030, which puts the London club under no pressure to sell the player and they can demand a large fee for the Englishman. The Blues signed the winger from PSV in January 2023 as part of a £29 million deal, therefore, an asking price could be double this.

Madueke is unlikely to want to leave Chelsea either, but Newcastle are likely to try and lure him to St James’ Park over the coming weeks and if they fail, Howe still has solid alternatives to choose from.