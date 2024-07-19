Newcastle have signed 18-year-old goalkeeper James Taylor on a two-year deal as the Premier League club continues to strengthen their pool of future talent.

Taylor’s school, Samuel Whitbread Academy, confirmed the move on social media by posting an image of the goalkeeper holding up a Newcastle 2024/25 shirt at St James’ Park. The youngster is the third goalkeeper to arrive at the Tyneside club this summer following the arrivals of John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The senior team’s options are now stacked and it seems that Newcastle want to ensure that the position is in good hands at youth level too.