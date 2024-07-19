Newcastle have signed 18-year-old goalkeeper James Taylor on a two-year deal as the Premier League club continues to strengthen their pool of future talent.
Taylor’s school, Samuel Whitbread Academy, confirmed the move on social media by posting an image of the goalkeeper holding up a Newcastle 2024/25 shirt at St James’ Park. The youngster is the third goalkeeper to arrive at the Tyneside club this summer following the arrivals of John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos.
The senior team’s options are now stacked and it seems that Newcastle want to ensure that the position is in good hands at youth level too.
Taylor is believed to have agreed a two-year deal with the Premier League club and will join up with the Magpies’ academy side ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The youngster is expected to be a top talent in the future and has already played at a decent level.
The 18-year-old represented Hemel Hempstead in the National League South last season as well as captaining England Schoolboys Under-18s.
During the previous campaign, Taylor made four appearances in the National League South for Hemel Hempstead and also kept a clean sheet and was named man of the match on his FA Cup debut at just 17 years old last September.
It is unclear how far the 6ft 3in shot-stopper will go in the game, what is clear is that Newcastle have faith in the English goalkeeper.