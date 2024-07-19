Newcastle are in the market for a centre-back this summer and their new sporting director Paul Mitchell is very keen on Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

The French defender is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer with several sides interested in his services ahead of the new campaign.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has only seen one outfield player join his ranks so far during the transfer window, with Lloyd Kelly arriving to strengthen his defensive options. The English coach would like another centre-back as the Magpies enter the 2024/25 campaign with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles still carrying significant injury issues.

According to Alex Crook, Newcastle have now opened talks with Todibo over a potential move with Mitchell said to be spearheading the pursuit.

However, a deal is very unlikely as Juventus and West Ham are leading the race for the 24-year-old.

Juventus and West Ham leading the way for Jean-Clair Todibo

CaughtOffside reported this week that West Ham hope to sign Todibo on loan for one season with a €32m buy option attached to the deal. The defender has already been offered a contract until 2029/2030 by the Premier League outfit, but the French star would prefer a move to Juventus.

Todibo’s priority is to move to the Italian giants this summer as they can offer him Champions League football and that has been reaffirmed to the Serie A club during a recent meeting with the player’s agent.

Juventus are prepared to meet Nice’s €32m asking price after initial hesitations, which puts them firmly in the driving seat for the French centre-back.