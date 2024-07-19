Real Madrid show interest in Euro 2024 star previously linked with Arsenal & Liverpool

Real Madrid are considering a summer move for Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, according to reports.

Schlotterbeck played a key role in Die Schwarzgelben’s run to the Champions League final last season, while also helping the club finish fifth in the Bundesliga to secure their seat at European football’s top table again in 2024/25 — as a result of Germany having an extra Champions League spot.

However, Dortmund are undergoing a major reshuffle this summer following the departure of head coach Erdin Terzic.

Already in this transfer window, Dortmund have said goodbye to German veterans Mats Hummels and Marco Reus at the end of their contracts, while Ian Maatsen’s loan was not made permanent and Marius Wolf and Mateu Morey have also departed.

Dortmund have also secured the signings of centre-back Waldemar Anton and striker Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart.

Schlotterbeck catches the eye of Real Madrid scout

Now, Dortmund’s focus may need to switch to keeping hold of some key players.

According to German outlet Bild (via Get German Football News), Real Madrid are now showing interest in centre-back Schlotterbeck, who was a part of Germany’s squad for Euro 2024.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a wonderful 2023/24 campaign, sitting first among Dortmund players in a number of key metrics in Bundesliga play, including tackles (70), interceptions (45), clearances (97) and possessions won in the defensive third (155).

Bild report that Schlotterbeck’s form has caught the attention of Los Blancos head scout Juni Calafat, who is now exploring ways to lure the defender to the Spanish capital.

Schlotterbeck has been linked with moves away from Dortmund in the past, with Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool understood to have shown previous interest.

But there’s no doubt that as European champions, Real Madrid would hold an edge, while player and club will be familiar with each other after going head-to-head in the Champions League final at Wembley in June.