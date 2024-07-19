Sean Dyche gives update as Jarrad Branthwaite misses Everton friendly amid Man Utd links

Sean Dyche says Jarrad Branthwaite is making ‘good progress’ toward full fitness after missing Everton’s friendly against Sligo Rovers on Friday.

The Toffees had to come from 2-0 and 3-1 down to salvage a draw against the Irish club in their first friendly of the summer — held in honour of Everton captain Seamus Coleman, who signed for the club from Sligo for just £60,000 back in 2009.

Back where it all began for SC23. ??? Thanks to @sligorovers for a good game, for the hospitality and for making Seamus’ return special for all involved. Best of luck for the rest of your season. ? pic.twitter.com/uodtDwTkDU — Everton (@Everton) July 19, 2024

Mason Holgate scored Everton’s first goal in his first appearance for the club since returning from loans to Southampton and Sheffield United last season. And after going 3-1 down, two late strikes in two minutes from Portuguese youngster Youssef Chermiti spared Everton’s blushes.

Everton were missing a number of players for their trip to Ireland, including experienced defender James Tarkowski, Scottish right-back Nathan Patterson and former England international Dele Alli.

“He [Tarkowski] has got a minor niggle at this stage and we have to be careful,” Dyche told Everton‘s official website of Tarkowski after the match. “We’ve got some other players we’re just being a bit careful with – they’re okay, just a few niggles that we’re going to monitor but nothing too serious. We’re hopeful with Tarky, hopefully it’s nothing.”

Branthwaite ‘making good progress’

Most notable, however, was the absence of Branthwaite, who has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer.

The 22-year-old was among Everton’s standout players last season as he helped the Toffees finish 15th and 14 points clear of relegation despite suffering an eight-point deduction.

Branthwaite’s form saw him pick up his first senior cap for England prior to Euro 2024, although he ultimately failed to make Gareth Southgate’s final squad for the run to the final.

The former Carlisle United youngster has also caught the attention of Manchester United who, according to Sky Sports, have already seen two offers for Branthwaite knocked back, the latest of which came in at £50m — £20m short of Everton’s asking price.

But Branthwaite’s absence against Sligo wasn’t related to any sort of transfer activity, with the defender simply struggling for match fitness. Dyche revealed that he will be back in action soon.

He added: “Jarrad is making good progress as are Patto and Dele so we’ll see how those guys go. At this stage, it’s nothing too serious so we’re thankful for that.”

Up next for Everton is another friendly against League Two side Salford City on Saturday.