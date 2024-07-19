Crystal Palace had a bid rejected from Arsenal for midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe.

However, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the Eagles are set to return with another bid for the Arsenal player.

The Gunners are looking to cash in on the midfielder this summer as the player does not have a place in manager Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The English midfielder was barely used by the Spaniard last season and with no indication of his playing time improving at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners are ready to let him leave.

Crystal Palace and Fulham have both shown interest in the services of the midfielder and they have both seen their first bid get rejected by the North Londoners.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GiveMeSport:

“There’s been strong interest from Crystal Palace and Fulham and we expected bids to go in. That has transpired and they have both made bids for Smith Rowe. Both bids were rejected.

“It’s expected now that discussions will continue internally at both clubs over whether to go back in with an improved offer, which we fully expect to happen.”

Crystal Palace move can revive Smith-Rowe’s career

Smith-Rowe is under contract until 2026 at Arsenal but the midfielder has struggled with his fitness and form at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have a number of other midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order and with a new signing expected to arrive this summer, it will be a cause of huge concern to the player.

Palace are looking to add creativity to their team after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.