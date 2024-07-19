Tottenham can now sign transfer target as he is available in a cut-price deal

Tottenham are interested in signing Brentford attacker Ivan Toney and they have now received a major boost in their pursuit of the England international.

Toney was away on international duty this summer with England and helped the Three Lions reach the final of the Euros.

The attacker has attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in England in the past, however, nothing has materialised for him in terms of a big move away from Brentford.

Only two teams are reportedly interested in Ivan Toney, therefore Brentford are ready to settle for less than £50 million for the striker, according to The Sun.

With little interest from other big clubs, Brentford are prepared to accept less than £50 million for Toney, leaving Spurs and West Ham United as the only teams vying for his signing.

The attacker was being targeted by Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea but they have since shifted their attention towards other targets.

Man United have already signed a new striker in Joshua Zirkzee, along with Leny Yoro as their defensive signing.

Arsenal are chasing Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori at the moment while Chelsea have moved on from Toney and identified other attacking options.

In January, Brentford were demanding £80 million, and some sources even said that they were asking for £100 million.

However, their stance has changed significantly now due to lack of interest in the services of the striker.

Tottenham need a striker like Ivan Toney to lead their attack

Given his track record of scoring goals and his international experience, Tottenham should look to add Toney to their attacking lineup this summer.

Spurs have still not replaced Harry Kane after he left them to join Bayern Munich last summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s team needs a natural striker who can lead the attack and provide them a physical presence upfront.

For the amount that Brentford are demanding at the moment, Toney could prove to be a brilliant signing for Spurs.