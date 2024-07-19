West Ham close to complete £37m swoop for speedster

In preparation for the upcoming campaign, West Ham United are seeking to bolster their attacking line and Jhon Duran is their top target.

The Colombian attacker wants to leave Aston Villa, who are prepared to cash in on the young player.

Area Napoli have claimed that while searching for an attacker this summer, the Italian powerhouse Napoli have kept an eye on the striker.

However, the report has claimed that the Aston Villa striker is close to completing a move to West Ham United for £37m.

In the previous campaign, Duran filled in sometimes for Villa in place of first choice attacker Ollie Watkins.

The Colombian scored five goals in just three Premier League starts, which attracted the attention of several elite teams, including Chelsea and the previously mentioned West Ham.

Although the 20-year-old has received a lot of praise from Unai Emery, it appears that he has no future at Aston Villa.

Jhon Duran is edging closer to West Ham move

Even though he still has four years left on his contract, the attacker is eager to leave and the Midlands club have decided to cash in on him.

The Hammers need a new striker to lead their attack next season after Michail Antonio struggled last season and Jarrod Bowen had to play as a number nine.

New boss Julen Lopetegui is ready to make some big moves in the transfer market having already secured the signings of Max Guilherme and Max Kilman.