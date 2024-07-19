West Ham told to pay £25m+ for Man Utd goalscoring midfielder

The make up of West Ham’s first-team starting XI could look markedly different from last season when they first take to the field in 2024/25.

Perhaps because of Julen Lopetegui’s way of playing, certain players are being targeted for various positions, which is likely to ensure that some players who were first-team regulars under David Moyes, will either be a second choice under the Spaniard or will be sold.

West Ham linked with Scott McTominay again

One player that the Hammers were linked with 12 months ago is Man United’s marauding goalscoring midfielder, Scott McTominay.

It would appear that the Scot could be surplus to requirements for the Red Devils again, given their known interest in PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, so the time could be right for the 27-year-old to move on.

One former Hammer, Frank McAvennie, has demanded his old club get the deal done.

“I would pay it. £25million-£29million is nothing for a midfield player of Scott’s calibre. He’s only 27 years old and you see him play for Scotland, he scores goals, and he can play centre-half or centre-midfield,” he said to West Ham Zone.

“He’s in amongst all the big boys at Manchester United. It must be bad because he’s playing well and all of a sudden, he gets dropped. I’m asking, ‘Why is he being dropped?’ because the others are rubbish.

“I’d take him at West Ham. He needs a strong manager to get his finger out because he’s a damn good player when he puts his mind to it.”