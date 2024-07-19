West Ham involved in negotiations to sign Premier League winning midfielder

Reports claim that West Ham United are interested in signing former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante from Al-Ittihad during the summer transfer window.

According to the Guardian, negotiations are reportedly still going on and both parties are willing to close the deal for a fee of around £20 million.

In the summer of 2023, Kanté left Chelsea after seven years to join fellow France international Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia.

However, the defensive midfielder demonstrated that he was still capable of playing at the highest level after leading France to the semifinal in the Euro 2024 campaign.

The French international signed for The Blues in July 2016 following an outstanding Premier League winning debut season with Leicester City.

At Chelsea, he went on to win the 2016–17 Premier League player of the season award, as well as the Europa League, Champions League, and Premier League.

Although Kante is reportedly content in Saudi Arabia and loving his life at Al-Ittihad, there are reports that he might be open to going back to the Premier League.

The Hammers are looking to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer.

They signed Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City in January and his move turned out to be a disaster at the London Stadium.

West Ham need a new defensive midfielder

New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui wants to bolster his midfield this summer and he sees Kante as a top target.

Signing Kante will provide the West Ham midfield with experience and quality.

The French midfield showed at the Euros that he can still compete against the best players and the best teams in the world.

To start their new era under a new manager, signing Kante could prove to be crucial for the Hammers and they should do everything they can to bring him to the London Stadium.