Exclusive: Man United still face tough competition from European giants for French international

Adrien Rabiot’s future is not yet wrapped up as several of Europe’s biggest clubs continue to chase the French international, however, Man United continue to lead the race.

It was reported on Friday that the Manchester club are closing in on the midfielder but there is still a long way to go before a deal is finalised.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Rabiot’s agents are still in talks with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool. The 29-year-old’s preference is to continue his career in the Premier League and fancies a move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is believed to be open to the signing of the free agent and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils can get a deal done.

Rabiot wants an annual salary of around €10m/€15m and hopes to receive a three-year contract.

The former Juventus star is not the only midfielder Man United are working on as the Premier League giants are also in advanced talks to reach an agreement with PSG to sign Manuel Ugarte.

Man United pursuing Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Ugarte ahead of the 2024/25 campaign

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte is the primary target for Man United, however, Rabiot’s availability as a free agent is very appealing to the Manchester club.

It is uncertain if United can sign both players but the likelihood of the English club doing this is slim, especially if they fail to move Casemiro on.

The signing of Rabiot would be a smart move from Man United given that the player is a free agent, as this would free up funds for the Manchester club to spend on other areas that need strengthening.

However, there is a lot more competition for the French international as United continue to lead the race for his signature.