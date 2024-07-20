Major Liverpool star ready to leave his holiday to join Reds’ pre-season soon

Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister is set to participate in Liverpool’s pre-season tour of America as the Copa America winner will return at the start of August.

The 25-year-old experienced another magical tournament with Argentina over the summer as the Albiceleste retained their Copa America crown.

Lionel Scaloni’s men needed extra time in the final to beat Colombia 1-0 and his squad are now enjoying a deserved holiday following their achievement. Mac Allister played a key role in Argentina’s success and after some doubts, the former Brighton star will now participate in Liverpool’s pre-season tour of America.

According to DAVEOCKOP, the Argentina star will join up with the rest of Arne Slot’s squad on August 2, which means he could be available for selection when the Merseyside club play Man United on August 3 in South Carolina.

The Reds play Sevilla in their final pre-season clash at Anfield on August 11 and it will be this game where Mac Allister will get a lot of minutes.

Not an ideal pre-season for Arne Slot at Liverpool

This summer has not been ideal for Arne Slot as he prepares his Liverpool squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

Pre-season is crucial for a new manager as he needs to implement his ideas and the Dutch coach has been without the majority of his main stars due to Euro 2024 and Copa America.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez are all still away after their nations got to the more advanced stages of the competitions they were involved in and are not expected back before the start of the US tour.

Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo were some of the bigger names who played for the Reds in their first pre-season friendly on Friday against Preston North End.

Slot must get players back as soon as possible as it remains to be seen how this will affect Liverpool throughout the opening part of the campaign.