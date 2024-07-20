Amanda Staveley made one last Eddie Howe request to PIF before leaving Newcastle

Amanda Staveley has left her role at Newcastle United.

The British businesswoman played a crucial role in the Magpies’ PIF-backed takeover from Mike Ashley two years ago.

Adored by fans, the 51-year-old recently confirmed her intention to step down as a member of the club’s board along with her husband and fellow investor Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

However, despite agreeing to sell her six per cent shares and depart the club, Staveley, according to recent reports, had one final request for the Newcastle ownership before stepping down.

Staveley is reported to have asked the Magpies’ board members to back manager Eddie Howe as much as they can in the current transfer window with the Ripon-born executive firmly believing Howe has what it takes to get the club back into the Champions League spots.

