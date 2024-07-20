Arsenal looking at super attacking signing who isn’t considered untouchable by current club

As the transfer window starts to heat up, Arsenal are set to get involved in negotiations in a big way.

Mikel Arteta’s squad have been improving year on year but, to date, haven’t managed to overhaul the juggernaut that is Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

With a couple of studious additions and sales to balance the books in terms of Financial Fair Play the Gunners could strengthen once again, and whilst they remain the chaser at this point, they can, injuries notwithstanding, once again put almost intolerable pressure on the Cityzens from first until last in 2024/25.

Guardiola’s side broke another record last season when they won their fourth Premier League title in a row, and their sixth in seven years.

Arsenal looking at ‘Plan B’ Leroy Sane

Only Liverpool have stopped them having a clean sweep since 2018, and that’s the task set before Arteta. It really would be something if City were able to win five in a row too, a record that’s likely to never be beaten.

In any event, it’s well known that Arsenal are battling with Barcelona to try and land Athletic Club’s brilliant winger, Nico Williams.

At present it’s believed that the Catalan club might well have the edge in those negotiations, and so, as Football Transfers report, the Gunners could be turning their attentions to Bayern Munich’s former Man City flyer, Leroy Sane.

Though he may only be considered as a ‘Plan B’ at this stage, the fact that Football Transfers suggest that he isn’t untouchable, even if Vincent Kompany isn’t actively looking to sell him, hints at Arsenal perhaps being successful with any enquiry.

No fee is mentioned, though Sane is approaching the final year of his contract and would be tempted by a move to the Emirates Stadium according to the report.

If the stars align, it’s a deal that makes perfect sense for all concerned.