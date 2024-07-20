Arsenal close to total agreement for 22-year-old target after talks with agent

Arsenal are closing in on the capture of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young defensive prospects in European football and he has proven himself to be a key player for club and country.

Arsenal are keen on securing his services and Fabrizio Romano has now delivered a positive update on the situation. The Gunners are now close to securing a total agreement for the Italian international defender after holding positive talks with his agent behind the scenes.

Arsenal are confident of getting the deal done. They have already agreed personal terms with the Italian international defender, and he will sign a contract until 2029 with them.

Riccardo Calafiori would be a superb addition

The 22-year-old could develop into a world-class central defender with the right guidance and he could be a key player for Arsenal in the near future. He is expected to partner William Saliba at the heart of the Arsenal defence next season. Calafiori is capable of operating in central defence as well as a left back. His versatility will be an added bonus.

Apart from his defensive qualities, his distribution skills could prove to be very handy while building from the back. He has shown his quality in Serie A with Bologna and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League now. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for an Mikel Arteta next season.

Arsenal have narrowly missed out on the league title in the last two seasons and they will be desperate to go all the way in the upcoming campaign. They need to plug the gaps in their squad this summer and the signing of Calafiori would be a step in the right direction.