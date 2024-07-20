Talks underway between Arsenal and Marseille as 25-year-old wants to leave Premier League club

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah wants to leave the Premier League club to join Marseille ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as talks get underway between both clubs.

According to FootMercato’s Santi Aouna, Marseille have sent an undisclosed offer to Arsenal for the striker as talks are underway to agree a transfer fee.

Negotiations are also underway with the player as the French club look to agree personal terms with the Arsenal star. The 25-year-old is believed to want to complete a move to the Ligue 1 giants ahead of the new season as he has been completely convinced by their sporting project.

Marseille are looking to put a strong squad together for the 2024/25 campaign as they try to knock PSG off of their perch.

The French giants have already acquired the services of Mason Greenwood, Ismael Kone and Bamo Meite so far this summer and are now looking to add Nketiah to their attacking ranks.

Arsenal should cash in on Eddie Nketiah this summer

Nketiah has been at Arsenal his whole career and has supported several strikers at the Emirates Stadium over the last few years. The 25-year-old has shown that he is a good player and deserves to be a starter at another club that is a step below the Gunners.

The forward featured in 37 matches for the North London club last season as he backed up Kai Havertz, netting six goals and assisting a further three in all competitions. This took his numbers at Arsenal up to 168 appearances, with the English star producing 38 goals and seven assists.

The Gunners star would be a great signing for Marseille and it is a transfer that would also suit Arsenal.

Nketiah is a player Mikel Arteta can afford to lose and his sale would help raise funds to bring in new talent. The North London club need to strengthen their squad again ahead of the upcoming campaign as they plan another run at the Premier League title.