Arsenal join Tottenham in the race to sign 29-year-old midfielder on a bargain

French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The 29-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired earlier in the summer. According to a report from the Italian publication Tutto Juve, he is now closing in on a move to the Premier League with clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur keen on securing his signature.

Rabiot has proven himself to be a key player for club and country over the years, and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the two North London clubs. Arsenal need more depth and quality in the middle of the park, especially with Thomas Partey suffering from injury problems and Jorginho in the twilight stages of his career.

Rabiot could prove to be a quality acquisition for them, especially on a free transfer. He has the experience, physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well.

Similarly, Tottenham will have to replace players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer. The Denmark international has been linked with a move away from the London club and Rabiot could prove to be a quality alternative. The 29-year-old has proven himself in multiple European leagues in the past and he could be tempted to test himself in the Premier League now.

Adrien Rabiot would improve Arsenal, Tottenham

The 2022 World Cup finalist certainly has the ability to succeed in English football and the opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal or Tottenham could be exciting for him.

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title in the upcoming season and they need more quality and experience in the side. Signing someone like Rabiot on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke. Similarly, Tottenham will hope to get back into the Champions League and push for trophies. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.