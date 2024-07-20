Barcelona handed Nico Williams boost as EPL team accept transfer defeat

Unai Emery is building an Aston Villa squad capable of competing in next season’s Champions League.

The Villains have already signed highly-rated prospect and former academy starlet Jaden Philogene from Hull City with Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley also among the new arrivals.

Still keen to add a forward to his options, Emery, according to Football Insider, is a big fan of Athletic Bilbao and the star of Spain’s EUROs 2024 win Nico Williams.

The 22-year-old wide-attacker is among Europe’s hottest talents and is likely to leave Bilbao this summer.

Unfortunately for Villa, despite their elite European status and the attraction of working under Emery, the Midlands giants aren’t expected to rival Barcelona for the talented 22-year-old.

Williams is Hansi Flick’s top target with the prospect of playing with compatriot and close friend Lamine Yamal expected to swing the deal.

Should Barcelona agree a move for Williams, the Catalan giants would’ve signed a top, top talent. Since being promoted to Bilbao’s senior first-team in 2021, Williams, who has three years left on his contract, has scored 26 goals and registered 20 assists in 122 games in all competitions.