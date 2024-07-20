Aston Villa learn asking price of Raphinha after Nico Williams admission

Unai Emery is preparing his Aston Villa side for life in next season’s Champions League.

The Villains’ fourth-place Premier League finish last season means the Midlands giants will compete with Europe’s best next term, and the club’s summer transfer strategy is reflecting that.

Having already captured Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen and agreeing a deal for Luton Town’s Ross Barkley, Villa are quietly going about their business and bulking up Emery’s options.

However, although the Spanish tactician has been eyeing an ambitious move for Athletic Bilbao and Spain star Nico Williams, the club, according to Football Insider, acknowledges they will be unable to rival frontrunners Barcelona, and are therefore assessing alternative options.

Aston Villa turn attention to Barcelona’s Raphinha

A successful move from Barcelona for Williams could free up Raphinha and allow the Brazilian to move on after two years at the Nou Camp.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona, amid strong interest from Premier League sides, will allow the former Leeds United winger to depart for £42 million.

Villa are among the sides monitoring the situation but face competition from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United — all of whom missed out on Michael Olise after the ex-Crystal Palace star chose to join Bayern Munich earlier in the month.

Since joining Barcelona, Raphinha, who has three years left on his deal, has scored 20 goals and registered 25 assists in 87 games in all competitions.