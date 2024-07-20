Brighton tickets: How to buy Brighton tickets for Premier League games at Amex Stadium

Brighton are about to start a new era after the departure of manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Seagulls have appointed new manager Fabian Hurzeler, who at the age of 31, has become the youngest permanent head coach in the Premier League.

Brighton finished 11th in the league last season but they would be hoping to get back into Europe just like they did under their former manager.

The Premier League club have signed winger Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United and fans are getting excited to see him play at the Amex Stadium next season.

So how do you buy tickets to watch Brighton?

How to buy Brighton tickets

Tickets for Brighton home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Brighton membership costs £38 per season.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Brighton tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

About Amex Stadium

Amex Stadium is a football stadium in Brighton and Hove, East Sussex.

On May 31, 2011, Brighton took possession of the building from the developers.

The stadium’s layout made it possible to hold all kinds of sports and activities.

It served as the venue for a few Rugby World Cup 2015 and UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 matches.

It has a capacity of 31,876 and Brighton are known for playing some of the most attractive football in the Premier League.

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

17/08/2024 15:00 Everton (a)

24/08/2024 12:30 Manchester United (h)

31/08/2024 12:30 Arsenal (a)

14/09/202415:00 Ipswich Town (h)

22/09/2024 14:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

28/09/2024 15:00 Chelsea (a)

05/10/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

19/10/2024 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

26/10/2024 15:00 Wolves (h)

02/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool (a)

09/11/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)

23/11/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

30/11/2024 15:00 Southampton (h)

03/12/2024 19:45 Fulham (a)

07/12/2024 15:00 Leicester City (a)

14/12/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

21/12/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)

26/12/2024 15:00 Brentford (h)

29/12/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

04/01/2025 15:00 Arsenal (h)

14/01/2025 19:45 Ipswich Town (a)

18/01/2025 15:00 Manchester United (a)

25/01/2025 15:00 Everton (h)

01/02/2025 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

15/02/2025 15:00 Chelsea (h)

22/02/2025 15:00 Southampton (a)

25/02/2025 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

08/03/2025 15:00 Fulham (h)

15/03/2025 15:00 Manchester City (a)

01/04/2025 19:45 Aston Villa (h)

05/04/2025 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

12/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City (h)

19/04/2025 15:00 Brentford (a)

26/04/2025 15:00 West Ham United (h)

03/05/2025 15:00 Newcastle United (h)

10/05/2025 15:00 Wolves (h)

18/05/2025 15:00 Liverpool (a)

25/05/2025 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

