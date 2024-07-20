Nottingham Forest central defender Murillo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has done quite well for Nottingham Forest and his performances have attracted the attention of the big clubs. According to a report from the Athletic, Chelsea and Tottenham have been watching the Brazilian defender for months, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him.

The defender is valued at £60-70 million and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham will have to pay up if they want to secure his services. Initially, it was expected that Nottingham would sell the player this summer in order to comply with the PSR regulations. However, it seems that Nottingham have now dealt with their financial situation, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell Murillo if an offer comes in.

The Brazilian has been a key player for them this past season and he played a key role in their survival from relegation.

Murillo would improve Chelsea, Tottenham

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Chelsea if the Blues can get the deal done. They will need to replace Thiago Silva adequately, and the Brazilian would be the ideal replacement. He has shown his quality with Nottingham Forest and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, the North London outfit are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements as well. They have already signed Radu Dragusin and Van de Ven in recent windows. It appears that Ange Postecoglou wants to add more depth to his back four.

Murillo is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at both clubs. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs is willing to come forward and pay the asking price for him.