Club pushing £45m beast against his wishes to join West Ham immediately

INEOS-owned Nice are reportedly pushing Jean-Clair Todibo to join West Ham.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Nice are eager for the highly-rated centre-back to make the switch to the Premier League following West Ham’s loan with obligation to buy for £27 million offer being accepted.

The defender is believed to have other ideas though — rumoured to prefer a move to Juventus, the 24-year-old is stalling on agreeing to a move to the Hammers in the hope the Old Lady match their European rivals’ offer.

There are no guarantees the Turin-based giants will be able to stump up the funds required to land Todibo though — and that factor is believed to have left INEOS hierarchy furious with the player with suggestions the club are attempting to pile the pressure on the player to move to London.

Todibo is the defender of choice to partner Max Kilman, who recently joined from Wolves.

However, with Technical director Tim Steidten and manager Julen Lopetegui left in the dark over the player’s future, concerns will be mounting over whether or not the right decision will be to sign a player who clearly prefers to join a different club.