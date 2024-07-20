Crystal Palace to compete with Aston Villa for £35-40m-rated Arsenal ace

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has barely had any opportunities this past season and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Crystal Palace are keen on signing him this summer and they are preparing a £30 million offer to sign the player.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ready to sanction his departure if a suitable offer is presented. The Gunners value him around £35-40 million and it will be interesting to see if their valuation is met in the coming weeks.

Apart from Crystal Palace, the likes of Aston Villa and Napoli are keen on the 23-year-old as well.

Crystal Palace could certainly use a quality attacking midfielder, especially with players like Eberechi Eze linked with an exit. Michael Olise joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer as well. The Eagles need more technicality and creativity in the final third. The 23-year-old midfielder was regarded as one of the finest young midfield prospects in English football a few years ago, and he will be hoping to get back to that level once again.

Smith Rowe to Crystal Palace or Aston Villa?

Smith Rowe could prove to be a long-term investment for Crystal Palace if they can get the deal done. It is fair to assume that they have the funds to get the deal done, especially after selling Olise to the Bundesliga for a fee of £60 million.

The 23-year-old Arsenal midfielder will look to get his career back on track and he will look to join a club who are capable of competing at a reasonably high-level. Crystal Palace have a talented squad and a quality manager in Oliver Glasner. They could be an attractive destination for the player.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa would be an exciting option for him as well. He has played under Unai Emery during the time together at Arsenal and a reunion with the Spanish manager could be tempting.