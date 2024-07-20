Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment at Marseille could benefit Crystal Palace

At the back end of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner were one of the form teams in the English top-flight.

In the final seven games of the campaign, the Eagles won six and drew one, and picked off some big names in the process.

Liverpool were downed 1-0 at Anfield, Man United lost 4-0 at Selhurst Park, whilst both West Ham and Aston Villa were hit for five in South London. Newcastle and Wolves also succumbed in that brilliant run.

Since then of course, Michael Olise has moved on to Bayern Munich and there appear to be transfer rumours surrounding both Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

Crystal Palace want Ismaila Sarr

Whilst Glasner and Palace owner, Steve Parish, will have to expect and accept there will be bids for Palace’s best players, so they will also need to raid the transfer window themselves.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), one of the players that the South Londoners are interested in is Marseille’s ex-Watford man, Ismaila Sarr.

The appointment of Roberto De Zerbi at the French giants will apparently see a number of players depart the Ligue Un outfit, with Sarr almost certainly one.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether the player will accept Palace’s overtures, but given that there don’t seem to be any other offers on the table for his services, Sarr will need to consider that when making any decision on his future.

Further, Glasner clearly sees something in the player that he likes, and if he’s able to espouse the virtues of the club to Sarr, particularly on the back of that incredible late-season surge, there’s every chance that the 26-year-old will buy into that.