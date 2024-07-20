Video: Erik ten Hag trusts 22-year-old Man United talent after scoring stunning pre-season goal

Man United were in pre-season action on Saturday against Rangers and the game saw Amad Diallo open the scoring with a stunning effort from just inside the box.

This season is a huge one for the 22-year-old as he looks to establish himself as a starter at the Manchester club and scoring goals like this will go a long way in helping the winger achieve this.

Diallo only played 471 minutes for Man United last season but this was largely due to a knee injury he suffered ahead of the campaign getting underway.

Following his goal against Rangers, Ten Hag stated that the upcoming term has to be Diallo’s.

“This has to be Amad Diallo’s year,” the Dutch coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “We have to see Amad in a different way, he is not inexperienced anymore. I trust him.”

This is a huge boost for the winger ahead of the new campaign getting underway and it is up to the player to grab his chances with both hands.

Watch: Amad Diallo scores a beauty for Man United against Rangers