Erik Ten Hag has admitted Matthijs de Ligt is not a player he recommended Manchester United sign this summer.

The Bayern Munich centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in what would be a reunion with his former Ajax boss.

The 24-year-old is not the only defender on the Red Devils’ wishlist though. After already confirming the signing of Leny Yoro from Lille, United, although dependent on outgoings, are not ruling out bringing in another centre-back.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is a top target with United also holding positive talks for De Ligt.

Erik Ten Hag breaks silence on Matthijs De Ligt transfer

However, in a revealing interview, Ten Hag has discussed the possibility of his side signing the Bayern Munich defender.

The Dutchman has admitted the suggestion of signing De Ligt did not come from him — hinting that the 25-year-old could be a name INEOS and new sporting director Dan Ashworth prefers instead.

“It remains to be seen whether Matthijs de Ligt will come. I know him well,” Ten Hag told AD, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I wanted to sign him two years ago but at that time, he was already very far along to join Bayern.

“Believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process.”

United’s continued pursuit will hinge on whether or not the club can offload one, or both of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

During his two years in Bavaria, De Ligt, who has three years left on his contract, has directly contributed to seven goals in 73 games in all competitions.