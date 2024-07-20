Former Man Utd star hints at potential new club in social media post

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has posted a cryptic message on social media, possibly hinting that he may have found a new club.

The veteran Spanish goalkeeper spent the entire 2023/24 season as a free agent following the expiry of his Manchester United contract.

However, still only 33 years old, De Gea hasn’t called time on his career and with 45 caps for Spain and over 600 appearances under his belt for Man Utd and Atletico Madrid combined, he surely remains an attractive prospect for clubs needing an experienced goalkeeper.

Even his market value doesn’t seem to have taken too much of a hit, still standing at €5m according to Transfermarkt.

Has David de Gea found a new club?

De Gea rarely posts on social media, with his only X post over the last month prior to Saturday paying tribute to Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara after he announced his retirement earlier in July.

But on Saturday, De Gea posted a sand timer emoji, sending fans of clubs around the world into a frenzy trying to predict where he’ll end up next.

? — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 20, 2024

De Gea — who won Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup titles with the Red Devils — has continued living in Manchester since becoming a free agent, during which time he’s been spotted training with local non-league side Altrincham and donning Man Utd training gear.

Since De Gea’s departure, Andre Onana has taken over as the Manchester United No.1, keeping 13 clean sheets in 51 appearances across all competitions and winning the FA Cup.