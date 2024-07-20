Club owner dismisses reported wage demands of Arsenal, Man Utd target as ‘nonsense’

The owner of Peterborough United, Darragh MacAnthony, has dismissed rumours that Ivan Toney’s high wage demands are putting off potential suitors as ‘nonsense’.

The 28-year-old striker has been the subject of much transfer speculation over recent months after scoring 36 goals in 85 Premier League appearances for Brentford over the last few seasons. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have been heavily linked with his signature.

Brentford are thought to be demanding £60m for Toney — who has 36 Premier League goals in 85 appearances to his name and was part of England’s squad for Euro 2024 — which is putting some potential suitors off.

Another rumoured sticking point has been Toney’s wage demands, with The Sun even reporting earlier this year that the forward could demand £250k per week from any new club.

However, speaking to talkSPORT recently, MacAnthony, who is the owner of Peterborough United — where Toney scored 49 goals in 94 appearances across all competitions between 2018 and 2020 — has dismissed those reports out of hand.

“Well that’s nonsense and I know that for a fact. I know his agent very well,” he said. “I speak to his agent every week because he’s got two of our players.”

MacAnthony also blasted rumours that Peterborough could be in line for a massive sell-on fee, should Brentford cash in on Toney this summer.

He added: “Sky came out and said I was going to get 15 to 20 million [pounds for Toney], I was like ‘what are you doing?’

“Every club we’re going to try and buy off thinks we’re loaded. We’ll probably end up, after Newcastle get paid their bit and everyone else, probably three, four, five million.”