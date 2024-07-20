Englishman set to undergo medical at Leeds today as deal is agreed

Leeds United are closing in on another summer signing.

According to recent reports, the Whites, having already signed Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell, are making progress in a deal to sign Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United.

That’s according to the Telegraph’s John Percy, who has reported the two Championship clubs have agreed to a deal worth £5 million.

Leeds have agreed a £5m deal with Sheffield United for defender Jayden Bogle. Medical this morning ahead of a move to Elland Road #lufc #sufc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 20, 2024

Understandably keen to bolster their options at right-back after losing Archie Gray, Connor Roberts and Jamie Shackleton earlier this window, Daniel Farke is on the verge of landing Bogle, who is undergoing his medical this weekend.

During Bogle’s four years with the Blades, the 23-year-old, who has just 12 months left on his contract, has scored 12 goals and registered four assists in 103 games in all competitions.