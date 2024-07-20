Exclusive: Juventus ready to move for Man United star as £21m cash injection expected

Juventus are ready to accept a £21m offer from Leicester City for talented winger Matias Soule and the Serie A giants plan to use that money to sign Man United’s Jadon Sancho.

The Foxes have submitted a £21m proposal for the Argentine winger and sources have told CaughtOffside that Juventus are ready to accept that offer and allow Soule to move to the Premier League.

Personal terms have already been agreed between Leicester and the player with the 21-year-old set to receive a contract at the King Power Stadium until 2028/29.

The winger is believed to fancy a move to the 2016 Premier League champions and has rejected offers from Napoli, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Brentford to do so.

Steve Cooper will be delighted to have such a talented player join his ranks ahead of the new season and from Juventus’ point of view, this is the first step in their plan to sign Jadon Sancho from Man United.

The Italian club plan to use the £21m to lure the English talent to Turin but will have to wait until Soule’s sale is official.

Juventus eyeing a move for Man United’s Jadon Sancho

Sancho is expected to leave Man United this summer, however, that might have changed as it seems that the 24-year-old has sorted his issues with United boss Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to AD, the Dutch coach has confirmed that the pair have made up after their fallout last season, Ten Hag said via Fabrizio Romano: “We spoke well. Everyone can make a mistake.

“We draw a line and move on,” the Man United boss stated. “This club needs good players and one thing is certain: Jadon is a very good player.

“I hope it will click and contribute to our success.”

It remains to be seen if Sancho has a future at Old Trafford but what is certain is that the winger will be given the opportunity to stay and fight for his place.

Juventus will be hopeful of getting a deal done and that starts with the sale of Soule to Leicester.