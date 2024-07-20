Leicester City have been very active in the transfer market since their promotion back to the Premier League.

They have brought in four new signings to the club, but they must now look to offload their fringe players and make way for other incoming ads.

The Foxes have a bloated squad and they cannot afford to head into the new season with that. Selling some of their fringe players would be useful and a report from Leicester Mercury suggests that they could raise up to £52 million by selling the likes of Harry Souttar, Victor Kristiansen, Boubakary Soumare and Patson Daka.

The report states that Souttar could fetch around £10 million this summer and it will be interesting to see if Steve Cooper is ready to sanction his departure. His predecessor Enzo Maresca would have sold Souttar if he had stayed at the club.

Meanwhile, Kristiansen did not have a place under Maresca last season and he went out on loan with Bologna. It will be interesting to see if Leicester City are willing to sanction his departure for a fee of around £15 million.

Soumare was on loan at Sevilla last season and the Spanish club are reportedly keen on keeping him for the long term. A fee of around £10 million has been mentioned and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are ready to pay up.

The midfielder will want to continue in La Liga after having impressed with them.

Finally, Daka has had a difficult time at Leicester City this past season and it is time for the Foxes to move him on and bring him an upgrade.

The attacker is reportedly valued at around £12 million. It remains to be seen whether Leicester can get rid of their fringe players in the coming weeks and improve their squad adequately before the new season begins.