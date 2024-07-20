Leny Yoro handed Man Utd shirt number once worn by club captain & treble winner

Leny Yoro will wear the No.15 shirt for Manchester United, the club revealed on Saturday.

The teenage French defender completed his move to Old Trafford from Lille earlier this week and after training with the club for the first time on Friday, was named in the starting XI for their friendly against Scottish giants Rangers on Saturday.

? Lining up for United today… Let's go, Reds ??#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 20, 2024

Earlier in the day, the Red Devils revealed that Yoro will don the No.15 shirt for the upcoming season, which is the same number he wore during his time with Lille.

Yoro takes Nemanja Vidic’s old shirt number at Man Utd

Although No.15 isn’t the most prestigious of shirt numbers in football, it should carry some extra significance for any centre-back plying his trade at Old Trafford.

Legendary club captain Nemanja Vidic wore No.15 between 2006 and 2014, during which time he lifted five Premier League titles and the Champions League in a 300-game stint.

Other prominent players to wear No.15 for Man Utd are Jesper Blomqvist, who was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1998/99 treble-winning side, Czech midfielder Karel Poborsky and Brazilian midfielder Kleberson.

The shirt number has been vacant since the departure of Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon, who spent six months on loan at Old Trafford during the 2023/24 campaign.