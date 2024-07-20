Exclusive: Liverpool enquire about €45m Bundesliga winner who is open to Premier League move

Liverpool are in the market for a centre-back this summer and the Reds have enquired about Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou to see if a deal can be done ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Merseyside club have yet to add to their squad this summer as new manager Arne Slot begins to work with the players he has available to him following the summer tournaments.

A central defender is on their list of targets and Kossounou is a player the Premier League club like. The 23-year-old is keen on a move to the English top flight and has not responded to Leverkusen’s latest contract offer.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that the Ivory Coast star is ready to leave the Bundesliga champions ahead of the new season and the German side are willing to part ways with the player if the right offer arrives.

Leverkusen want around €40m/€45m for Kossounou and it is understood that Liverpool are interested and have already enquired about a deal.

The Reds could sell Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp van den Berg and Rhys Williams to help fund the transfer as the Merseyside club look to replace Joel Matip who left Anfield at the end of last season when his contract expired.

Newcastle ready to challenge Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou

Liverpool are not the only Premier League club interested in Kossounou with sources telling CaughtOffside that Newcastle have also been checking to see if a deal can be done for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is said to be a fan of Kossounou and he is an option to strengthen the Magpies’ defence this summer.

The Tyneside club also want to extend the contracts of Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles, but it is believed these negotiations will not affect the transfer of the Bayer Leverkusen star or any other defender.

Time will tell if any of the two clubs submit an official bid for the 23-year-old as the centre-back is ready for a new challenge in England.