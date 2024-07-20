Benfica midfielder Joao Neves has been linked with a move away from the Portuguese club this summer and the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City are keen on securing his signature.

However, a report from Portuguese publication A Bola (h/t TEAMtalk) claims that the player is not considering a move to either of the two Manchester clubs and he has his heart set on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French outfit have offered €70 million for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Neves is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a world-class player in the coming years and missing out on him will be a major blow for Manchester United. The Red Devils need to sign a quality central midfielder who can control the tempo of the game from the deep and help out defensively as well. He could have been the ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the long term.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to move on to other targets now. They will need to strengthen the squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Joao Neves wants PSG move

Meanwhile, the Portuguese international midfielder will be hoping to secure a move to PSG in the coming weeks and compete for major trophies with them. He is widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in European football right now and he has the potential potential to justify the €70 million outlay in the near future.

If he manages to fulfil his potential with the French outfit, the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long run. The midfielder will look to continue his development with regular football at PSG and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement.