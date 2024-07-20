Man United fans will not believe Erik ten Hag’s latest comments on Jadon Sancho

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has opened the door for Jadon Sancho to work his way into his plans at Old Trafford for the upcoming season.

Last season was a turbulent one for the duo as they had a massive falling out at the beginning of the campaign. Ten Hag left the winger out of his squad for a trip to Arsenal and stated that it was a result of the Englishman’s training standards.

Sancho would respond by essentially calling his manager a liar, which the Dutch coach demanded an apology for.

That never came, which led to the 24-year-old being banned from first-team activities at the Manchester club until the January transfer window, when the winger would go out on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

The United star performed well in Germany and is now back at Old Trafford, with many fans of the Premier League giants expecting Sanhco to be sold this summer before the transfer window opened.

However, it looks like there is a possibility of the Englishman staying as he is believed to have made up with Ten Hag and the 54-year-old has opened up the door for the player to work his way into his plans for the upcoming campaign.

Erik ten Hag leaves the door open for Jadon Sancho at Man United

Speaking about Sancho to Dutch outlet AD, Ten Hag has stated that a line has been drawn under their feud from last season and that he hopes the winger can contribute to the Red Devils’ success during the 2024/25 campaign.

“We spoke well. Everyone can make a mistake,” the Dutch coach said via Fabrizio Romano about the Englishman. “We draw a line and move on.

“This club needs good players and one thing is certain: Jadon is a very good player.

“I hope it will click and contribute to our success.”

This will come as a shock to Man United fans given how bad their relationship got last season at Old Trafford.

It remains uncertain if the 24-year-old will stay with the Manchester club this summer but if he does, fans of the Red Devils will hope to see the Borussia Dortmund version of Sancho before joining them in 2021.