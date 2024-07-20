Despite only signing him 12 months ago, Manchester United are reportedly open to allowing Mason Mount to leave the club.

Mount, 25, has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford since his £55 million move from Chelsea. The 25-year-old, hampered by setbacks, managed just five Premier League starts last season.

Consequently, and following the recent investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, the Red Devils are in the process of overhauling their squad. Already capturing Joshua Zirkzee from Bolonga and highly-rated defender Leny Yoro from Lille, the 20-time league winners are on a mission to restore the club’s Champions League status.

More Man United transfers depend on exits

Heavily linked with several top players, including Bayern Munich’s Mattihjas De Ligt and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, the bulk of United’s summer business will now depend on outgoings.

Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all candidates to follow Raphael Varane out the door with the latter reportedly on the verge of joining West Ham.

Scott McTominay and Casemiro top the possible midfield exit list with the Brazilian appearing a shadow of his best self during the latter stages of last season. Fulham have already had one bid rejected for McTominay.

And interestingly, according to a recent report from HITC, there are even more contenders to be sold before the close of the summer window.

Graeme Bailey has reported that both Antony and Mount are also available for transfer should United’s asking prices be met.

Antony has been one of the club’s most disappointing signings since joining from Ajax in a deal worth a huge £86 million with Mount’s struggles coming in the form of injuries and fitness-related problems.

Mason Mount wanted by three Premier League clubs

Although interest in Antony seems few and far between, the same cannot be said for United’s number seven.

The former Chelsea academy graduate is believed to be wanted by Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United — all of whom have already held talks over a possible deal as they look to bolster their squads ahead of the new 2024-25 season.

The midfielder’s valuation has not been reported, but with up to five years left on his contract, it is a given that United will not sell for a cut-price fee. The Englishman’s proposed exit feels more like one that could materialise should a rival club make an offer too good for United to turn down. Nevertheless, as unlikely as it seems, this saga could be one to keep an eye on.

During his first year at United, Mount, who failed to make England’s final 26-man squad for this summer’s EUROs, scored just one goal and registered one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions.