Manchester United have been linked with a move for the PSG attacker Xavi Simons.

The 21-year-old Dutch international has had an impressive campaign with RB Leipzig this past season, scoring 10 goals and picking up 15 assists in all competitions. He impressed with his country in the European championships as well.

The player has now returned to his parent club PSG and Manchester United are keen on securing his services. According to French outlet L’Equipe, the Red Devils are hoping to sign the player this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they submit an offer for him in the coming weeks.

The report states that Manchester United submitted an offer to sign the player in 2023 as well.

Simons is capable of operating operating on both flanks and he can slot into the attacking midfield role as well. His versatility will be an added bonus if Manchester United manage to get the deal done. They need a dynamic attacker like him and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Sancho is expected to be sold permanently this summer and Antony has been quite underwhelming since joining the club from Ajax. Manchester United need more quality and depth in the final third. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the 21-year-old.

Man United move could tempt Xavi Simons

The attacker could be tempted to move to Old Trafford if a suitable proposal is presented. He will look to play regularly next season and it will be interesting to see if PSG are willing to provide him with that opportunity. The French outfit recently recently parted ways with Kylian Mbappé, and they might look at the Dutchman as his replacement.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Manchester United must plug the gaps in their attacking unit if they are serious about winning major trophies.