Marc Cucurella shows off wild new hairstyle following Spain EUROs win

Marc Cucurella has taken to social media to show off a new hairstyle following Spain’s impressive EUROs win last weekend.

The Chelsea full-back, who came into this summer’s international tournament following a disappointing domestic campaign, received criticism from pundits, including Gary Neville, who questioned La Roja’s chances of going all the way with the 25-year-old in their squad.

But Cucurella did go all the way, and the Alella-born defender has not let his critics forget it.

Spotted partying on stage during Spain’s trophy-winning celebrations, the Chelsea defender was one of the nation’s most flamboyant and excitable players.

In fact, Cucurella’s post-EUROs celebrations have been so bold the former Brighton star recently took to Instagram to show off his latest hairstyle.

Marc Cucurella shows off new Spain-inspired hairstyle

Best known for his afro-like hair, Cucurella has dyed his long curly locks bright red in honour of Spain’s famous colours.

The left-back will now join his Chelsea teammates on their US-tour in preparation for the new 2024-25 season.

The Blues’ first Premier League match will be a home tie against defending champions Manchester City on August 18.