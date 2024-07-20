Marc Cucurella shows off wild new hairstyle following Spain EUROs win

Marc Cucurella has taken to social media to show off a new hairstyle following Spain’s impressive EUROs win last weekend.

The Chelsea full-back, who came into this summer’s international tournament following a disappointing domestic campaign, received criticism from pundits, including Gary Neville, who questioned La Roja’s chances of going all the way with the 25-year-old in their squad.

But Cucurella did go all the way, and the Alella-born defender has not let his critics forget it.

Spotted partying on stage during Spain’s trophy-winning celebrations, the Chelsea defender was one of the nation’s most flamboyant and excitable players.

Marc Cucurella of Spain celebrates during the Spain EURO 2024 Trophy Parade.

In fact, Cucurella’s post-EUROs celebrations have been so bold the former Brighton star recently took to Instagram to show off his latest hairstyle.

Marc Cucurella shows off new Spain-inspired hairstyle

Best known for his afro-like hair, Cucurella has dyed his long curly locks bright red in honour of Spain’s famous colours.

Credit: Instagram:@cucurella3

The left-back will now join his Chelsea teammates on their US-tour in preparation for the new 2024-25 season.

The Blues’ first Premier League match will be a home tie against defending champions Manchester City on August 18.

