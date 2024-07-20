Brighton reject Napoli bid for Billy Gilmour; Serie A club told to increase offer

Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly rejected an opening offer from Napoli for midfielder Billy Gilmour.

That’s according to a recent report from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who claims Antonio Conte has made a move to sign the former Chelsea academy starlet.

Spending the last two years at the AMEX, Gilmour, 23, had been a first-team player under Roberto De Zerbi — starting 24 Premier League games last season. However, with the Italian boss recently joining Marseille, the midfielder’s future has now become uncertain.

Napoli told to increase offer for Billy Gilmour

Perhaps not as highly rated by new manager Fabian Hurzeler, the Scotland international, now wanted by Napoli, may be assessing his options ahead of the new 2024-25 season.

The 2022-23 Serie A title winners have reportedly made an opening offer worth £8 million, and although it has been quickly rejected by Tony Bloom, the Seagulls could agree a deal worth £12 million.

Napoli face a summer of uncertainty themselves with both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen wanted by Paris Saint-Germain. However, with both attacking players yet to make a move, reinforcing Napoli’s midfield appears to be a priority for Conte and his backroom staff. It will take a little more to lure Gilmour away from England’s south coast though.

Over to you, president Aurelio De Laurentiis.