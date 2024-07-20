Napoli told no chance of signing top striker because he’s joining West Ham

Napoli have reportedly been informed they won’t be able to sign one of their top striker targets because the player is set to join West Ham in a bumper deal.

That’s according to recent reports in Italy, which claim Antonio Conte’s side are set to miss out on landing Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

The Colombian forward looks like he’s about to be offloaded by the Villains for the club to comply with strict financial rules, and with Unai Emery preferring Ollie Watkins, Duran’s impending sale is the obvious choice.

West Ham set to beat Napoli to Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran

And despite a host of clubs interested in signing the 20-year-old, it seems the Hammers have beaten the chasing pack with Area Napoli journalist Gianluca Vitale claiming Duran is ‘arriving at West Ham from Villa’ in a deal worth £31 million (€37 million).

Jhon Duran in action for Aston Villa.

Since joining Villa 18 months ago, Duran, who has four years left on his deal, has scored eight goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

