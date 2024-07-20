Newcastle United could reportedly sell Kieran Trippier before the end of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies are open to offers for the 33-year-old full-back.

Despite enjoying a commendable EUROs campaign for England, the experienced right-back, who showed off his versatility by playing at left-back under Gareth Southgate, is a strong candidate to leave St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United open to Kieran Trippier offers

Trippier, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2022, has delighted fans and was made club captain by Eddie Howe. However, entering his deal’s final 12 months, the England international now faces an uncertain future.

Previously linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, it’s been reported that wealthy Middle Eastern clubs retain an interest ahead of the new 2024-25 season.

Irrespective of what teams may back up their interest with a formal bid, it has been noted the Magpies are willing to listen to offers for their skipper.

Howe has Tino Livramento primed to take over from Trippier. The 21-year-old is one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated right-backs and enjoyed a solid debut campaign following his move from Southampton last year.