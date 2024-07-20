RB Leipzig boss admits club are ‘working on’ deal to sign Man Utd, Liverpool target

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has admitted he is ‘hoping’ Xavi Simons will return for another spell at the club this summer.

Simons is currently contracted at Paris Saint-Germain but enjoyed a wonderful loan spell with Leipzig last season, notching 10 goals and 15 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

That follows on from a temporary stay at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23, during which Simons hit 22 goals and 12 assists.

Following an impressive showing with the Netherlands at Euro 2024 — helping Oranje reach the semi-finals, where they lost 2-1 to England — Simons has returned to parent club PSG.

However, it doesn’t look like he’ll be in Paris long, with Manchester United heavily linked with his signature this summer, while Liverpool are also rumoured (via Liverpool.com) to be interested following their appointment of Dutch manager Arne Slot.

Rose admits RB Leipzig are ‘working on’ Simons deal

It looks like Man Utd and Liverpool will face fierce competition for Simons’ signature this summer from RB Leipzig.

The German side finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season with the help of Simons, ensuring they will once again play in the Champions League this season.

What’s more, there’s every chance Simons’ familiarity with the club could sway him to return once again.

Leipzig boss Rose certainly hopes Simons will come back for more and even says the attacking midfielder already feels like an ‘RB player’.

“We’re hoping that he will be back,” Rose said recently (via Get Football News Germany).

“We are still working on him and are optimistic. We’re fighting for him and that’s why for me he’s still one of our players, even though we don’t have our hands on him. For me, Xavi is an RB player”